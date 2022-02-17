Bill Gates awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan by President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan award to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is visiting Pakistan for a day, ARY NEWS reported.

The ceremony to honour the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was also attended by federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Sultan and Shibli Faraz.

President Arif Alvi presented the Hilal-e-Pakistan award to him for his efforts in eradicating polio from the country.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan during his day-long visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting between the philanthropist and PM Imran Khan, matters related to the elimination of polio and others were discussed.

The prime minister thanked him for his cooperation towards the elimination of polio in the country and also apprised measures taken by the country for eradication of the crippling disease.

Microsoft co-founder, and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation @BillGates called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/RKgqJtAVBE — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 17, 2022



The Microsoft co-founder also lauded Pakistan’s strategy to deal with the COVID pandemic and said that their cooperation with regard to polio and COVID will continue with Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad Thursday morning on a day-long visit. He landed at Nur Khan Airbase where government officials received him.

