Bill to increase SC judges number likely to be tabled in NA next week

ISLAMABAD: The bill to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court is expected to be presented in the National Assembly (NA) next week, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Details indicate that the government and its allies have yet to reach a consensus on the bill for increasing the number of Supreme Court judges.

Following this lack of agreement, the government has decided to postpone the legislation on the matter to next week, the sources knowing the matter said.

According to sources, there is a possibility that the bill will be presented in the House next week, once a consensus is reached.

With the bill, the government is mulling to increase the number of SC judges to 23 including the CJP.

It is noteworthy that Barrister Danyal Chaudhary of PML-N has already presented the bill.

For the approval of the bill the duration of NA session which was supposed to end on Tuesday but was extended till Friday.

According to sources, the amendments to the Practice and Procedure Act are also under discussion.

Earlier, the government passed 26th amendment to the constitution of Pakistan to revise the appointment procedure of the CJP and fix the tenure of the post to three years.