What is Billie Eilish filming with James Cameron in Manchester?

Billie Eilish has revealed she is working on a new 3D concert film in collaboration with legendary director James Cameron.

The announcement came during her sold-out performance at Co-op Live in Manchester, part of her current Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour.

The nine-time Grammy winner shared the exciting news with fans, hinting that the project is being filmed across her four-night run in the city.

Billie Eilish explained that the shows in Manchester are part of a special production with Cameron, who has won three Academy Awards and is known for directing major films like Avatar and Titanic.

Billie Eilish announced that she’s working on a 3D project with James Cameron during the Manchester stop on Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. Read more here: https://t.co/oC36omMvut pic.twitter.com/s9GGRJzWTO — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 19, 2025



This marks a new creative venture for Billie Eilish, who continues to push boundaries not just with her music but also in visual storytelling.

Working with a filmmaker of James Cameron’s calibre suggests the upcoming project will offer fans an immersive and cinematic experience unlike anything she’s done before.

Billie Eilish has been performing to packed crowds during her UK tour dates, and her collaboration with Cameron is expected to turn these live performances into something even more memorable.

Cameras were noticeably present throughout the concert, capturing every moment for the upcoming film.

With Billie Eilish and James Cameron joining forces, fans can expect a visually stunning and innovative concert film.

Eilish’s decision to film the Manchester shows also highlights the city’s importance on her tour schedule.

This new 3D project adds another layer to Billie Eilish’s evolving artistry and her ongoing influence in both music and film.

Also Read: Billie Eilish wins big at American Music Awards 2025

As the tour continues, excitement around her work with James Cameron is only set to grow.

Earlier, ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer Billie Eilish landed the top honour at the American Music Awards, winning artist of the year in Las Vegas at a red-carpet ceremony that celebrated winners selected by fan votes.