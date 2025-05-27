Billie Eilish wins big at American Music Awards 2025

‘Birds of a Feather’ singer Billie Eilish landed the top honour on Monday at the American Music Awards, winning artist of the year in Las Vegas at a red-carpet ceremony that celebrated winners selected by fan votes.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Pop singer Billie Eilish claimed the artist prize over Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen and other nominees of the American Music Awards. She won all seven categories in which she was nominated, including album of the year and favourite touring artist.

“This is so crazy. I feel speechless,” Eilish said in a video message from Europe, where she is on tour. “I wish I could be there tonight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

Eilish, 23, released her third studio album, ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’, in May 2024.

‘That’s So True’ singer Gracie Abrams, winner of the new artist of the year, also sent a recording to accept her honour. She thanked her fans, whom she said, “I have been lucky enough to learn from.”

“They have reminded me of the light that exists out there,” Abrams said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

SZA took home AMA accolades for female R&B artist and for R&B song for ‘Saturn’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

Becky G was named the favourite female Latin artist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

Many big names on the nominees’ list did not attend the show, which was broadcast live on CBS from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.