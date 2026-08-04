Billie Eilish movie debut: Fans reacts to her on-set transformation

Billie Eilish officially made her acting debut as Esther Greenwood in the film The Bell Jar.

On August 3, DeuxMoi gave fans a first look at the set of the 24-year-old singer-songwriter’s forthcoming film adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s iconic 1963 novel.

In the photos, Eilish debuted a dramatically different look, wearing a striking red shirt teamed with a checkered skirt. To complete the look of her character, she accessorised with minimal jewellery and matching red shoes featuring a short heel, paired with bold red lipstick and her light brown hair styled in a side part.

In contrast to her bold red ensemble, another photo showed the BLUE hitmaker in a teal-coloured frock over a beige underdress, embracing a natural, makeup-free look.

Read More:Billie Eilish Brings Back Red Hair in Beverly Hills, Her Boldest Look Since 2021

Filming for the movie began on June 29 and is currently underway in Toronto, Canada. Shortly after the photos went viral online, fans couldn’t stop expressing their excitement over Eilish’s dramatic transformation.

Fans have been raving about her movie appearance. One commented on Instagram and noted, “SHE IS GORGEOUSSSSS”. Another added, “She certainly looks the part. I’m now intrigued.” The third fan made a remark and noted, “I can’t wait for this movie. She looks stunning. I’m sorry, but she’s gonna kill this.”

In addition to the 10-time Grammy winner, the upcoming psychological drama features a star-studded cast that includes Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie and Carey Mulligan.