web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 24, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Billy Joel cancels concerts after brain disorder diagnosis

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

US singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel said on Friday he is cancelling all his scheduled concerts after he was recently diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain disorder.

The 76-year-old singer is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing while he recovers, according to a statement on social media.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” Billy Joel said.

Joel’s condition was exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance, according to the statement.

The condition, which is more likely in people over the age of 65, occurs when fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Its symptoms resemble those of dementia and can sometimes be reversible.

The tour, which had stops in the United States, Canada and England, had been due to start in February but that was rescheduled to July due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Billy Joel, known for hits like “Piano Man” and “Uptown Girl”, ended his record-breaking monthly Madison Square Garden residency – which had begun in 2014 – last year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.