Billy Joel’s wife shares health update after brain disorder diagnosis

Days after American musician Billy Joel cancelled all his scheduled concerts, citing a concerning brain disorder diagnosis, his wife, Alexis Roderick, has shared a crucial health update regarding the ‘Piano Man’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Billy Joel’s fourth wife, Alexis Roderick, took to his official Instagram handle on Monday night, to update concerned fans about the veteran musician’s health, after the 76-year-old announced on Friday, that he is forced to cancel all his scheduled performances, due to a recent diagnosis with normal pressure hydrocephalus – a brain disorder.

With a picture of herself with Joel and their two daughters, Della and Remy, Roderick wrote on the social platform, “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel)

“Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the centre of our world,” added the celebrity wife. “We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

Notably, this update followed Joel’s announcement post on the social site, where he noted, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Joel (@billyjoel)

Moreover, it was also mentioned that the veteran’s condition was exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance. Therefore, his doctor suggested physical therapy and advised him to refrain from performing during the recovery period.

Also Read: Michael Bolton reveals brain cancer diagnosis