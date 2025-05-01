Michael Bolton reveals brain cancer diagnosis

Grammy-winning singer Michael Bolton revealed he has glioblastoma, an incurable brain cancer, at 72.

Former frontman of the American rock band ‘Blackjack’ and two-time Grammy winner, Michael Bolton, reveals in a heartbreaking announcement that he has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Joined by his two daughters for a new interview with a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Bolton shared his cancer journey since the diagnosis in December 2023, and disclosed that he underwent an emergency brain tumour removal surgery, followed by another operation in January.

The veteran completed his radiation and chemotherapy treatment in October and confirmed that his latest scan, in early April, was clear, adding that he intentionally did not get a prognosis done.

Bolton also admitted to having a ‘heightened sense of appreciation’ for life, after battling the fatal disease, which has impacted his ‘short-term memory, speech and mobility’.

His daughters, Holly, 47, and Taryn, 45, also shared that the veteran musician was ‘singing’ in the recovery room, only a few minutes after undergoing the surgery. “I remember one of the nurses [at the hospital] had no idea who he was, and she’s like, ‘Do you know he sings like this?’” they recalled.

“We’re in this together, and that’s it,” maintained the sisters in the end.

