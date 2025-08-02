Biometric verification for vehicle transfer, alteration deadline on August 14, 2025

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh on Saturday issued a reminder to citizens about the upcoming deadline for the mandatory NADRA biometric verification required for vehicle transfers and alterations.

In a post shared on social media, the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh reiterated the notification issued on June 12, 2025. The notification announces the extension of the timeline for sellers to complete the biometric verification process.

The official notice states: “In pursuance of orders from the Minister of Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Sindh, the Government of Sindh has extended the timeline for mandatory NADRA biometric verification for vehicle transfer/alteration, applicable to sellers, until August 14, 2025.”

Vehicle owners are advised to complete the verification process by the new deadline to avoid any delays or complications in transferring or altering vehicle ownership.

Read More: Sindh declares biometric verification mandatory for vehicles registration, transfer

Earlier, the Sindh government made biometric verification mandatory for the registration and transfer of vehicles in the province.

The announcement was made by Sindh Excise Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Under the new policy, the changes will be implemented in three phases, Memon explained.

In the first phase biometric verification will be required for the registration of new vehicles.

In the second phase verification will be needed for those purchasing vehicles.

In the third phase, both buyers and sellers of vehicles will be required to undergo biometric verification, Sharjeel Inam Memon added.

Sindh minister emphasized that this initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency within the Excise Department, stating that “this is just the beginning.”

Memon highlighted that the verification will be a key milestone in promoting transparency and will help prevent illegal transfers and fraud.

For verification, citizens can visit NADRA e-facilitation centers or their respective district excise offices, Memon said.