Sindh declares biometric verification mandatory for vehicles registration, transfer

KARACHI: The Sindh government has made biometric verification mandatory for the registration and transfer of vehicles in the province.

The announcement was made by Sindh Excise Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Under the new policy, the changes will be implemented in three phases, Memon explained.

In the first phase, starting from July 1st, biometric verification will be required for the registration of new vehicles.

In the second phase, effective from November 1st, biometric verification will be needed for those purchasing vehicles.

In the third phase, both buyers and sellers of vehicles will be required to undergo biometric verification, Sharjeel Inam Memon added.

Sindh minister emphasized that this initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency within the Excise Department, stating that “this is just the beginning.”

Memon highlighted that biometric verification will be a key milestone in promoting transparency and will help prevent illegal transfers and fraud.

For biometric verification, citizens can visit NADRA e-facilitation centers or their respective district excise offices, Memon said.

Memon had been taking steps to modernise the system of the Sindh excise and taxation department after assuming charge of the office.

In August, Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon passed directives for vehicle registration at showrooms to facilitate the citizens.

In the meeting chaired by the minister, it was also decided that the second phase of issuing premium number plates would soon start.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that in the second phase, 50 numbers would be issued as part of a fundraising event for flood victims. He said that the second phase of issuing premium number plates would be launched soon.