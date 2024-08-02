Sindh to start registering vehicles at showrooms

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon passed directives for vehicle registration at showrooms to facilitate the citizens.

In the meeting chaired by the minister, it was also decided that the second phase of issuing premium number plates would soon start.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that in the second phase, 50 numbers would be issued as part of a fundraising event for flood victims. He said that the second phase of issuing premium number plates would be launched soon.

The minister said that an online fundraising event would be held for the issuance of premium numbers, where around 200 numbers would be available for acquisition by donors.

He said that separate smart cards would be issued to those, who had already acquired premium number plates in the first fundraising event, which was held on 29th June.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the smart card would discourage the forgery of premium number plates. A new smart card would be issued to the owners of premium number plates in case the vehicle is changed.

Earlier, the Sindh Excise Department generated Rs 675.4 million through the auction of 40 premium number plates.

The highest bid was for license plate number 1, which was sold for PKR 100 million. Additionally, plate number 5 fetched PKR 53 million.

During the auction in Karachi, plate number 7 was sold for Rs46 million, number 8 for Rs41 million, and number 9 for Rs40 million.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon announced that the funds raised from the auction will be dedicated to constructing homes for flood victims. The minister elaborated that a total of 2,251 homes will be built using these funds.