Biparjoy: Corps Commander Karachi reviews arrangements in Badin

BADIN: Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. General Babar Iftikhar chaired an emergency conference in Badin to review precautionary measures in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The emergency conference was attended by the DG Rangers Sindh, GoC Hyderabad and other authorities concerned.

The Corps Commander Karachi was briefed by the authorities on the precautionary arrangements.

Corps Commander Karachi Lt. General Babar Iftikhar expressed satisfaction with the timely preparations of the Pakistan Army for tackling any untoward situation in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy۔

The Corps Commander said that so far the Pakistan Army has reached various places for rescue, and vowed not to leave people alone in these testing times.

Meanwhile, the metrological department said that Cyclone Biparjoy is moving away from the coast of Karachi.

As per details, the met office stated that Biparjoy has turned toward the north-west in the last 12 hours. The met office said that during the last 12 hours, the cyclone is now at a distance of about 550km south of Karachi, 530km south of Thatta and 650km southeast of Ormara.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 140-150 Km/hour, gusts 170 Km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions are very rough around the system canter with a maximum wave height of 35-40 feet.