Cyclone Biparjoy starts turning away from Karachi

KARACHI: The metrological department said that Cyclone Biparjoy is moving away from the coast of Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the met office stated that Biparjoy has turned toward the north-west in the last 12 hours.

The met office said that during the last 12 hours, the cyclone is now at a distance of about 550km south of Karachi, 530km south of Thatta and 650km southeast of Ormara.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 140-150 Km/hour, gusts 170 Km/hour around the system centre and sea conditions are very rough around the system canter with a maximum wave height of 35-40 feet.

Widespread Rainfall

With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied by squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas & Umerkot districts during 13-17 June.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls & accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar,, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from 14 June -16 June.

High intensity winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around), which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture in open sea till the system is over by 17 June, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough accompanied with high tides along the coast.

Cyclone Biparjoy

Extremely Severe Cyclone Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea has moved further northward and is now located 600km south of Karachi, citing the PMD’s cyclone warning centre.

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to hit south-southeast Sindh and India’s adjoining Gujarat coast. The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days.