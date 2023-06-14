Biparjoy: Flights of small aircraft banned in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said flights of small aircraft are banned in Karachi amid rough weather due to cyclone Biparjoy, ARY News reported.

“Operation of small aircraft from Karachi International Airport to remain suspended to ensure safety of the people,” Sherry Rehman said while addressing a press conference along with the NDMA chairman in Islamabad.

The minister further said the decision regarding the commercial flights will be taken later in the evening after reviewing the position of the cyclone and weather with the input of PMD.

Rehman said all state institutions including Rangers, Maritime Agency and Coast Guards are fully cooperating in making concerted efforts for evacuation of the people from the coastal belt in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy.

She said seventy-five relief camps have been established in different schools and colleges in the areas which can be affected by the cyclone.

Sherry Rehman said the concerned authorities also completed the evacuation of the people from Kacha area to safer places last night.

The minister said so far sixty-two thousand people have been evacuated, while the billboards are also being removed from big cities for the safety of the people.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik updated about evolving situation of the Biparjoy and the preparation of the government departments, the ongoing evacuation phase and the possible effects of Cyclone.

He said the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved further north-northwestward during last 06 hours, and now lies about 340 kilometers south-southwest of Karachi, 355 km south-southwest Thatta and 275 km south-southwest of Keti Bandar.

The Chairman NDMA said the Biparjoy Cyclone likely to recurve North-northeastward and can landfall between Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat coast tomorrow afternoon or in the evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with packing winds of 100-120 Km per hour, gusting 140 km per hour.