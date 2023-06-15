Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong tidal waves damage huts at Karachi’s Hawkesbay

KARACHI: Strong and high tidal waves have damaged huts at Karachi’s Hawkesbay as severe cyclone Biparjoy Hawkesbay is coming closer to Pakistani coastal areas, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the seawater has inundated the main road in Hawkesbay after damaging the protective embankment around huts. The sea is becoming rough as waves are getting high and strong.

The PDM in its forecast said that winds will blow at a speed of 120km from June 15 (today) to 17 in Karachi۔

Furthermore, the protective enclosure near the Sandspit was broken, after which the water started to accumulate around another protective enclosure.

It may be noted that Hawkesbay has been closed to the general public as precautionary measures in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy.

Read more: Cyclone Biparjoy near Keti Bandar, 230km south of Karachi

The cyclone Biparjoy lies at a distance of 155km south-southwest of Keti Bandar, about 230km south of Karachi and 235km south of Thatta.

The MET office said the Cyclonic storm will cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Gujarat coast this evening and will landfall in India.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 120-140 Km/hour with gusts 150 Km/hour around the system’s center. “The sea conditions are phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 25-30 feet,” Met Office said.