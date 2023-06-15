Cyclone Biparjoy near Keti Bandar, 230km south of Karachi

KARACHI: Arabian Sea Cyclone Biparjoy lies at a distance of 155km south- southwest of Keti Bandar, about 230km south of Karachi and 235km south of Thatta, citing Met Office ARY News reported on Thursday.

Cyclonic storm will cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Gujarat coast this evening and will landfall in India.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 120-140 Km/hour with gusts 150 Km/hour around the system’s center. “The sea conditions are phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 25-30 feet,” Met Office said.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy over northeast Arabian Sea has moved north-northeastward during last 06 hours and now lies near Latitude 22.8°N & Longitude 67.0°E at a distance of about 230km south of Karachi, 235km south Thatta and 155km south- southwest of Keti Bandar.

“Under the existing upper-level steering winds, the cyclonic storm is likely keep tracking Northeastward and cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast 15 June evening (today) as a very severe cyclonic storm with packing winds of 100-120 Km/hour gusting 140 km/hour”.

With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with high intensity winds of 100-120Km/hour gusting 140km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts from 15-17 June.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts on and tomorrow.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbella and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan on Thursday and Friday.

The high intensity winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of 3-4 meters (10-13 feet) expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements.

Sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough and high (2-2.5 meter) and rough to very rough (two meter) along Balochistan’s Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir, Ormara and surroundings).

Fishermen have been advised not to venture in open sea till the cyclonic system is over by 17 June.