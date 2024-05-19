Kyrgyzstan violence: Pakistani students share ordeal after reaching Lahore

Pakistani students who escaped from Kyrgyzstan and returned home safely shared their ordeal of living in the Central-Asian country.

The interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi along with the Chief Operating Officer of Lahore Airport and other senior officials welcomed the Pakistani students.

At Lahore Airport, Shahzaib, a student returning from Bishkek, explained that the brawl started when Egyptian students beat up the local boys.

Videos were made during the fight, and the Egyptian boys uploaded these videos on social media. After the videos went viral, riots began.

Student Shahzaib said that local transporters were also assaulting foreign students while the university administrations were lying about the situation.

Moreover, since last night, students have been attacked in their residential flats, with locals searching for and beating them. Locals surround the flats all night, attacking people.

The student stated that no place is safe; students are being hunted down and beaten even on the streets. The local police are not cooperating, arriving at the scene 2 to 3 hours after the incidents.

He further mentioned that they returned to Pakistan on their own initiative. There are approximately 10,000 Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan, many of whom are currently in trouble.