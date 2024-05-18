First flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan landed in Lahore

LAHORE: The first special flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan successfully landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A special flight KA-571 carrying more than 180 passengers along with Pakistani students from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, has landed at Lahore Airport.

The interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is also present at the airport to welcome the returning students, along with the Chief Operating Officer of Lahore Airport and other senior officials.

Airport Manager, Nazir Ahmad Khan, confirmed that arrangements for the special flight from Bishkek at Lahore Airport are complete.

Separate counters have been set up in the international arrival lounge for the passengers of the flight.

Additionally, the FIA has issued orders to hasten the immigration process for students arriving from Bishkek.

Earlier in the day, more than 10,000 Pakistani students are currently stuck in Bishkek city of Kyrgyzstan amid a tense situation, sources quoted the report of government agency.

The government agency released the preliminary report of the situation in Bishkek, revealing that more than 150,000 international students are currently studying in Kyrgyzstan.

Sources quoting the government agency revealed that around 10,000 Pakistani students are currently in Kyrgyzstan, alongside approximately 15,000 Indian students.

Sources recalled the initiation of the riots in Bishkek stated that, four days ago, local and Egyptian students engaged in a discussion regarding Gaza, which later escalated into a dispute.

On the night of May 17 and 18, more than 300 local students reportedly attacked hostels.