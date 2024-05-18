Kyrgyzstan govt releases initial report on mob violence targeting int’l students

KARACHI: More than 10,000 Pakistani students are currently stuck in Bishkek city of Kyrgyzstan amid a tense situation, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing a government agency report.

The government agency released the preliminary report of the situation in Bishkek, revealing that more than 150,000 international students are currently studying in Kyrgyzstan.

Sources quoting the government agency revealed that around 10,000 Pakistani students are currently in Kyrgyzstan, alongside approximately 15,000 Indian students.

Sources recalled the initiation of the riots in Bishkek stated that, four days ago, local and Egyptian students engaged in a discussion regarding Gaza, which later escalated into a dispute.

On the night of May 17 and 18, more than 300 local students reportedly attacked hostels.

It’s noted that students from various countries reside together in these hostels, and some students from other countries were involved in the vandalism alongside with local students.

Approximately 35 Pakistani students have been admitted to hospitals, though none are in critical condition, as per sources.

However, the government officials denied the reports of rape or death during the riots, and claims circulating on social media regarding such incidents are deemed false, sources added.

Reports indicate that the Pakistani embassy in Bishkek operates with a small mission consisting of two officers.

As per the initial reports, the embassy is actively providing assistance to Pakistani students and maintaining communication with their families.

The Kyrgyz government has deployed security agencies, and preliminary reports suggest that the situation has returned to normal.