NA-148 Multan election: PPP leads as vote count underway

MULTAN: The polling for the NA -148 Multan by-election has been concluded and the vote count is currently underway, with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate leading, ARY News reported.

The by-election results for NA-148 Multan remain inconclusive as only 118 out of 275 polling stations have reported their outcomes so far according to which, Syed Qasim Gilani of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is currently leading with 35,736 votes.

Meanwhile, the candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council Barrister Taimur is tailing with 20,544 votes.

However, the final results are still pending as the counting continues in the remaining polling stations.

Earlier today, the polling that started at 8:00 in the morning will continue till 5:00 pm without any interval.

Eight candidates belonging to various political parties are on the run to win the seat vacated following the resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate Chairman.

Political observers are assuming a tough contest between Pakistan People’s Party’s Ali Qasim Gilani, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Taimur Altaf and Ahmed Hussain Dehr.

On Feb 8 elections, Ahmed Hussain Dehr on PML-N’s ticket had grabbed 57989 votes.

The total number of registered voters, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan stands at 213,333, with 111,639 male voters and 101,694 female voters.

The constituency, previously labelled as NA-154 Multan-I in the 2018 election delimitations has been re-designated as NA-148 Multan-I.

A comparison of the electoral rolls reveals a reduction of 171,900 votes in 2024 compared to 2018.