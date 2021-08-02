Bird strike on Lahore plane prompts emergency landing

LAHORE: In an untoward incident on Monday, a Karachi-bound plane conceded a bird strike soon after taking off and thus made an emergency landing without suffering any loss to passengers, ARY News reported.

The plane has suffered mechanical and bodily damage, sources familiar with the incident have told ARY News.

According to the update, the plane made the landing on the same airport after its flight was interrupted by a bird hit.

The airline has yet to comment on the development and to assess the damage in monetary terms, conceded by the flight.

After the landing, the passengers are being taken back to the lounge and it has yet to be learned when they are going to be boarded in the flight again.

READ: Pakistan navy, PMSA rescue crew members of vessel stranded off Karachi coast

Separately in another safe passage to an unfortunate event, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) conducted a joint operation at 180 Nautical Miles south of Karachi and rescued the crew of MV SUVARI H, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Navy Public Relations.

According to the press release, the operation was carried out in the exclusive economic zone of the Pakistani sea in which the cargo ship sank due to strong winds and tide