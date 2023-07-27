Birthday girl Kriti Sanon launches her beauty line

In less than a month after launching her production house, Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon has added yet another entrepreneurial venture to her repertoire, by introducing a new, affordable skincare line on her birthday.

Joining the likes of A-list actors Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, Sanon is the latest to launch her beauty brand, called ‘Hyphen’, on her 33rd birthday.

Unveiling the brand on the social site Instagram, Sanon wrote, “Today, on 27th July 2023, my heart is filled with joy and gratitude as I welcome you all to our world of HYPHEN!”

“Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work! We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product,” detailed the ‘Adipurush’ actor in the caption.

Further describing the idea behind the venture, she added, “HYPHEN is a hope of possibilities, opportunities and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special!”

Reacting to the news, thousands of her fans and industry fellows lauded the diva and wished her luck on her new journey.

As per the website, a total of four products in the budget-friendly line at the moment, ranges from INR449-649 each.