BISE DG Khan matric result 2025: Here’s how to check online

DG KHAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has officially declared the Class 10 (Matric) results for the year 2025.

These results are a major milestone for thousands of students, marking the successful completion of their secondary education.

Performance in the Matric exams plays a vital role in determining college admissions and future academic paths.

Each year, the BISE DG Khan Matric results are awaited with great anticipation, as they reflect students’ hard work and dedication.

BISE is recognised for its fair and transparent examination process, earning the trust of students, parents, and educational institutions alike.

A strong result can open doors to opportunities in various professional and academic fields, shaping the future of many young learners.

How to Check DG Khan Board Matric Result 2025

Students can check their results through the following methods:

1. Official Website

Visit the DG Khan Board’s official website: https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk

2. SMS Service

If the website is slow or inaccessible, students can send their Roll Number via SMS to 800295 to receive their result on their mobile phones.

Best wishes to all students for their future endeavours!

Also Read: BISE Faisalabad matric results 2025: Here’s how to check online

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results 2025 on Thursday (today).

The BISE Faisalabad results hold immense importance, as they represent the successful completion of secondary education and play a key role in determining students’ eligibility for college admissions.

For many candidates, the moment reflects years of hard work, dedication, and academic perseverance.

BISE Faisalabad is widely recognized for its transparent and fair examination process, maintaining a reputation of credibility and trust among students, parents, and educational institutions.

1. Through official website:

Students can view their results by visiting the official BISE Faisalabad website:

http://iadmission.bisefsd.edu.pk/Default.aspx

2. Via SMS:

Type your Roll Number and send it to 800240 to receive your result on your mobile phone.