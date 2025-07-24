BISE Faisalabad matric results 2025: Here’s how to check online

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) results 2025 on Thursday (today).

The BISE Faisalabad results hold immense importance, as they represent the successful completion of secondary education and play a key role in determining students’ eligibility for college admissions.

For many candidates, the moment reflects years of hard work, dedication, and academic perseverance.

A strong performance in the matric exams can open doors to future opportunities in various academic and professional fields, shaping the next steps in a student’s educational journey.

BISE Faisalabad is widely recognized for its transparent and fair examination process, maintaining a reputation of credibility and trust among students, parents, and educational institutions.

How to check the matric result 2025:

1. Through official website:

Students can view their results by visiting the official BISE Faisalabad website:

http://iadmission.bisefsd.edu.pk/Default.aspx

2. Via SMS:

Type your Roll Number and send it to 800240 to receive your result on your mobile phone.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready for quick access to their results as the board publishes them online and via SMS.

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2025.

Commissioner Lahore Division and Board Chairman Zaid bin Maqsood presided over the event and revealed the names of the top-performing students.

Haram Fatima, bearing roll number 115235, secured the overall top position with an outstanding score of 1193 marks.