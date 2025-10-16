BISE Rawalpindi 11th class result 2025 announced: Check now

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of the 11th class (HSSC-I) annual examinations 2025.

The result shows an overall pass percentage of 43.46%.

According to official data, 62,020 students appeared in the exams, of which 26,951 passed.

Group-wise performance

The Pre-Engineering group led with the highest pass percentage at 55.78%, followed closely by Pre-Medical at 52.51%.

The Humanities group recorded the lowest pass rate at 36.14%, while General Science and Commerce groups stood at 44.63% and 40.84% respectively.

Group-wise pass percentage

Pre-Medical: 52.51%

Pre-Engineering: 55.78%

Humanities: 36.14%

General Science: 44.63%

Commerce: 40.84%

Home Economics: Not listed

How to check the result?

1. Online

Visit the official website: www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk

Enter your roll number in the search bar

Click the Search Result button

Your detailed marks will appear on the screen

2. By SMS

Open the message box on your mobile phone

Type your roll number

Send it to 800296

You will receive your result within a few seconds

3. From College