BISE Rawalpindi 11th class result 2025 announced: Check now
- Oct 16, 2025 -
RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the results of the 11th class (HSSC-I) annual examinations 2025.
The result shows an overall pass percentage of 43.46%.
According to official data, 62,020 students appeared in the exams, of which 26,951 passed.
Group-wise performance
The Pre-Engineering group led with the highest pass percentage at 55.78%, followed closely by Pre-Medical at 52.51%.
The Humanities group recorded the lowest pass rate at 36.14%, while General Science and Commerce groups stood at 44.63% and 40.84% respectively.
Group-wise pass percentage
Pre-Medical: 52.51%
Pre-Engineering: 55.78%
Humanities: 36.14%
General Science: 44.63%
Commerce: 40.84%
Home Economics: Not listed
How to check the result?
1. Online
- Visit the official website: www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk
- Enter your roll number in the search bar
- Click the Search Result button
- Your detailed marks will appear on the screen
2. By SMS
- Open the message box on your mobile phone
- Type your roll number
- Send it to 800296
- You will receive your result within a few seconds
3. From College
- After the announcement, most colleges will provide printed result cards to their students. You can collect them from your college’s admin office.