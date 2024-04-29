Bisham attack: Four TTP-linked terrorists arrested, confess to crime

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested four terrorists involved in the Bisham attack on the Chinese nationals, ARY News reported.

The five Chinese engineers — and their Pakistani driver — were killed in the suicide bombing, last week, while travelling between Islamabad and a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bus was attacked in the Bisham city of KP’s Shangla district.

According to CTD, the arrested terrorists are associated with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and have admitted to attacking Chinese nationals.

The terrorists who took part in the attack on Chinese nationals have also been identified, the CTD said.

Earlier, the joint committee of police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) forwarded its report to the federal government, reportedly stating that the attack was planned in Afghanistan.

The report further said, the CCTV footage of the incident was availed, while investigation was underway if the jammers were activated to ensure the security of Chinese nationals during their movement.

It may be mentioned here that Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain arrived in Wuhan on a special plane that brought the mortal remains of five Chinese personnel, who died in a terrorist attack on March 26.