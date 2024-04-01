PESHAWAR: Bisham suicide attack on Chinese nationals was planned in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources familiar to the development.

The five Chinese engineers — and their Pakistani driver — were killed in the suicide bombing, last week, while travelling between Islamabad and a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The bus was attacked in the Bisham city of KP’s Shangla district.

The joint committee of police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has forwarded its report to the federal government, reportedly stating that the attack was planned in Afghanistan.

Four facilitators of the Bisham suicide attack have been arrested in light of the evidence collected from the crime scene, the sources said.

They further said, the CCTV footage of the incident has been availed, while investigation is underway if the jammers were activated to ensure the security of Chinese nationals during their movement.

Information is being collected regarding threats to the foreigners, the report further said.

It may be mentioned here that Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain arrived in Wuhan on a special plane that brought the mortal remains of five Chinese personnel, who died in a terrorist attack on March 26.