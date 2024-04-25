Bismah Maroof announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan women’s cricket team’s former skipper, Bismah Maroof announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

In a statement, Pakistan women’s cricket team all-rounder Bismah Maroof said, “I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories.”

She added, “I want to express my gratitude to my family, who has supported me throughout my cricketing journey, from the very beginning until now. I also want to extend my thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for believing in me and providing the platform to showcase my talent. The support from the PCB has been invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother. I am deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout my career, wherever and whenever I represented my country.”

To conclude, Maroof expressed her gratitude to her teammates and added, “Lastly, I would like to thank my fellow players, who have become like family to me. The camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever.”

In a message shared on her Instagram handle minutes ago, the cricketer maintained that she will be available to play League cricket and will continue to ‘make the nation proud’.

The left-handed batter made her ODI debut against India in 2006 and her T20I debut against Ireland in 2009. She then went on to represent the country on the international stage in over 276 international matches, the most by any women cricketer of the country.

Throughout her international career span of 17 years, Maroof scored 6,262 international runs, with 33 half-centuries, while as a right-arm spinner, she took 80 wickets.

