Amy Satterthwaite loves Bismah Maroof, daughter Fatima moment

New Zealand cricketer Amy Satterthwaite stated that the heartwarming moment of Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof with daughter Fatima was lovely.

International Cricket Council, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 fixture between Pakistan and India, posted a picture of the left-handed batter arriving in the stadium with her toddler.

The picture went viral across social media. The Pakistan captain was lauded for keeping her personal and professional in balance.

👶 Baby cradle Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof ready to face India 😁#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/1ntYZfCzPY — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

The picture caught the attention of the New Zealand vice-captain who hailed the heartwarming gesture. The all-rounder said it was a lovely sight to see.

Things you love to see ❤️ https://t.co/2Inty4BmB0 — Amy Satterthwaite (@AmySatterthwait) March 6, 2022

Heartwarming pictures and a video of Indian players having a loving moment with the cricketer and her daughter went viral as well.

Bismah Maroof’s legacy will go far beyond her achievements on the field. In a society that often tells women to make choices between career and family, she’s showing that you can have both! Such an inspiring person.pic.twitter.com/Vp7EB2iwKd — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) March 6, 2022

A video of the cricketer dedicating her half-century to her baby went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The viral clip sees the left-handed batter raising her bat for celebrating her fifty against Australia. She then looks towards the dressing room and puts her bat on the ground.

She imitated rocking a baby, who was cheering in the pavilion.

Feel at ease

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said that her teammates feel at ease in the company of her baby daughter Fatima.

In a tell-all interview, said that her daughter’s presence among the team brings whole different energy between her side.

“With a kid around, it’s a different energy in the team, everyone feels relaxed,” the cricketer said as quoted in the interview. “When you’re too focused on one thing, it builds pressure on you. When you’re around a kid, all your unnecessary worries disappear.

“And it shows in the team, they’ve gelled well in helping me around – either to pick my bags or my kid, and that helps to compete.”

