AFP

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women’s cricket captain

Veteran Bismah Maroof stepped down as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain on Wednesday, following a disastrous ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign last month.

All-rounder Maroof led Pakistan for six years but failed to get the team beyond the first round at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Losses to arch-rivals India as well as England and the West Indies at the showpiece event — with only a consolation win over Ireland — saw Pakistan once again miss out on the semi-finals of the tournament won by Australia.

“I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers,” Maroof said in a statement released through the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“It has been one exciting ride, which has been full of highs and lows. I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team,” the 31-year-old added.

Under Maroof’s captaincy, Pakistan won 16 out of 34 one-day internationals and 27 out of 62 T20Is.

The PCB said a new skipper will be selected before the team’s limited-overs series against South Africa at home in September.

All-rounder Nida Dar, who led the team when Maroof was unfit, is tipped as the favourite to fill the role.

