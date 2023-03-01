Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan women’s cricket captain

Veteran Bismah Maroof stepped down as the Pakistan women’s cricket team captain on Wednesday, following a disastrous ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign last month.

All-rounder Maroof led Pakistan for six years but failed to get the team beyond the first round at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Bismah Maroof has stepped down as the captain of the Pakistan women’s team! pic.twitter.com/ASkjJoeEgi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 1, 2023

Losses to arch-rivals India as well as England and the West Indies at the showpiece event — with only a consolation win over Ireland — saw Pakistan once again miss out on the semi-finals of the tournament won by Australia.

“I feel fortunate to have led an incredible and hardworking bunch of cricketers,” Maroof said in a statement released through the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“It has been one exciting ride, which has been full of highs and lows. I am looking forward to continuing to play as a player and playing my role for the team,” the 31-year-old added.

There has been no bigger honour for me than leading the 🇵🇰 team. Now, I feel that it is the right time for a transition and chance to groom a young captain. I will always be there to assist, guide and support the team and the young captain in every way. Pakistan Zindabad! — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) March 1, 2023

Under Maroof’s captaincy, Pakistan won 16 out of 34 one-day internationals and 27 out of 62 T20Is.

The PCB said a new skipper will be selected before the team’s limited-overs series against South Africa at home in September.

All-rounder Nida Dar, who led the team when Maroof was unfit, is tipped as the favourite to fill the role.

