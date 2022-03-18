Inspired: Bismah Maroof speaks on relations with fans

Pakistan cricketer and women’s team captain Bismah Maroof said she is inspired by the fans as much as they are inspired by her.

The left-handed batter – who is leading Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand – shared a picture of a placard that read, “Let Bismah Maroof know she is my inspiration.”

Thank you 🙏 but equally the fans are my inspiration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZWeaYvDP4 — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) March 13, 2022

The 30-year-old replied, “Thank you but equally the fans are my inspiration.”

The pictures of the Lahore-born cricketer coming to the stadium for the much-anticipated fixture between her side and India with her toddler Fatima went viral. She was praised for balancing her personal and professional life.

Social media platforms were flooded with visuals of Indian cricketers showering their love.

🇵🇰🇮🇳 | The best thing on the Internet today, Indian players playing with the recently born Baby of Pakistan’s captain Bismah Maroof. Cricket off the field is sometimes so beautiful ❤️ #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Zhx8PYDQFH — S A A D 🇵🇰 (@SaadSays22) March 6, 2022

Earlier, a sweet video that showed her dedicating her half-century to daughter Fatima during her side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 fixture against Australia went viral.

The viral clip sees the left-handed batter raising her bat for celebrating her fifty against Australia. She then looks towards the dressing room and puts her bat on the ground.

She imitated rocking a baby, who was cheering in the pavilion.

She has scored 124 runs from the four games so far with 78 being the highest score. She is batting with an average of 41.33 and strike rate of 63.26.

