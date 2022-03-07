Bismah Maroof speaks about how daughter makes team happy

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said that her teammates feel at ease in the company of her baby daughter Fatima.

The left-handed batter won the cricketing world when she arrived at the stadium to lead her side in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 fixture against arch-rivals Indian in New Zealand.

The pictures of her with her daughter made rounds on social media.

Following the fixture, the visuals of the mother-daughter duo’s sweet interaction with the opposite team’s players spread like wildfire.

The 30-year-old, in a tell-all interview with a foreign news agency, spoke about her experience in keeping professional and personal life balanced. She opened up about how Fatima relieves tension from her players.

“With a kid around, it’s a different energy in the team, everyone feels relaxed,” the cricketer said as quoted in the interview. “When you’re too focused on one thing, it builds pressure on you. When you’re around a kid, all your unnecessary worries disappear.

“And it shows in the team, they’ve gelled well in helping me around – either to pick my bags or my kid, and that helps to compete.”

Her teammates, when feeling stressed out, enjoy the company of the little one who brings out the child-like happiness among the players.

The Pakistan cricketer said she thought of being able to continue playing cricket after marriage, let alone after becoming a mother but was able to do so as she had the support of her family and husband.

The Lahore-born mentioned that a child needs their mother but different questions come to mind especially when it comes to career.

“A child needs the mother. If I had to continue my career, the question would have been – where would my kid go? And if I’m on the field, who will take care of the kid? Hiring a nanny and taking her along everywhere is expensive, and as women cricketers, we don’t earn as much to afford such luxuries. Our contracts help us survive and make a living, but without a parental policy, it would’ve become difficult to continue playing with a child around,” she added.

Bismah, shedding light on her experience of being a mother, said she does the best she can to make sure of leaving for practice before her daughter wakes. She said that she takes her mother and her child with her if her daughter is up they both come along.

“But on most days, I return from practice and meet her. Till the time she doesn’t see me, she behaves normally. But when I come in front of her, she doesn’t want to leave me, she wants to be around no one else. Thankfully, she’s a good girl. She goes to sleep around 10-11 and doesn’t cause much trouble as I’ve heard about some of the other kids,” the Pakistan cricketer added.

The batter, who started her international career at the age of 15, feels thankful for who and what she is today and puts life achievements at priority.

“When I sit back and think from where I started out in life and how my journey panned out, I’m thankful. Now, you don’t look at cricketing achievements as a be-all and end-all Now, for me, life achievements have become bigger.”

