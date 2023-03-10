Bismah, Wyatt star as Amazons beat Super Women in Women’s League

Half-centuries by skipper Bismah Maroof and England’s Danni Wyatt helped Amazons secure a comfortable 41-run win over Super Women in the second Women’s League exhibition match on Friday.

Amazons reign supreme by 4️⃣1️⃣ runs as we head to the series decider tomorrow 🙌#LevelPlayingField pic.twitter.com/lZO2qskmte — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 10, 2023



Danni Wyatt and Bismah Maroof scored half-centuries as Amazons scored 204-3 in their 20 overs.

Danni Wyatt, who was named the Player of the Match, was the standout performer with her 45-ball 97 with 17 boundaries and three sixes to her name.

Incredible 9️⃣7️⃣ and figures of 1️⃣-1️⃣7️⃣ in a high-scoring contest 🏆#LevelPlayingField pic.twitter.com/kLKlOJOskM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 10, 2023

She put on a 137-run second-wicket partnership with Bismah Maroof, who went unbeaten at 73 from 51 balls with the help of 11 boundaries.

Spinner Tuba Hassan was the pick of the Super Women bowlers with her two-wicket haul.

Super Women managed 163-9 as Anam Amin ran riot against the side. She finished with 4-17 in her four overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Lauren Winfield-Hill was the only Super Women batter to give some resistance to the Amazons bowlers with her half-century.

Danni Wyatt also returned with impressive figures of 1-17 in her four overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

She hit 11 fours and two maximums on her way to 42-ball 80.

The fixture was played to raise awareness of breast cancer. The third and final fixture on Saturday will be dedicated for women empowerment through education.

