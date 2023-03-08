Super Women beat Amazons in first Women’s League match

Super Women beat Amazons by eight wickets in the first Women’s League exhibition match in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
Amazons’ captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first. Her side put up 132-9 in 20 overs.
All-rounder Aliya Riaz top scored with 38 off 35 balls. Her knock included three fours and a six.
England batters Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt, who are representing Bismah Maroof’s side, made 24 and 22.
Apart from Nida Dar, spinner Tuba Hassan bagged two wickets while New Zealand fast-bowler Lea Tahuhu, Syeda Masooma Zahra and Umm-e-Hani dismissed one batter each.
Nida Dar’s side successfully chased the 133-run target in 15.5 overs thanks to South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt’s half-century.
She hit six fours and a maximum on her way to 36-ball 53. Opener Muneeba Ali chipped in with her 33 off 27 balls.
Anam Amin and Nashra Sandhu took a wicket each.
The second game will be played on Match 10 (Friday) at the same venue. It will be played to raise awareness about breast cancer.