Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s son makes TV debut with ‘Bismil’ OST

Eminent singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s son, Shahzaman Ali Khan, made his TV debut, singing the OST of ARY Digital’s new serial ‘Bismil’.

Shahzaman Ali Khan, who hails from the family of the greatest Qawwali singers, being the grandson of great Harmonium player Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan and grandnephew of legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has officially joined the music industry, lending his powerful ‘Nusrat-like’ vocals to the OST (original soundtrack) of ‘Bismil’, starring Hareem Farooq and Nauman Ijaz.

Sharing his excitement on the TV debut, the singer wrote on social platform Instagram, “I’m thrilled to announce bismil OST is finally out now,” and expressed his gratitude to the crew, who made it possible with all the hard work and dedication.

Notably, Shahzaman has been training under his father, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and also made his stage debut with him last year, at the sold-out show in London, during the veteran’s campaign to raise awareness for the 2022 Pakistan floods.

Meanwhile, ‘Bismil’, headlined by Hareem Farooq, Nauman Ijaz, Saad Qureshi and Savera Nadeem premiered its first episode last night.

Veteran actor-director Aehsun Talish helmed the direction of the story, scripted by ace writer Zanjabeel Asim Shah, who previously gave hits like ‘Balaa’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Fraud’, ‘Mein’ and the latest being ‘Noor Jahan’.

‘Bismil’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.