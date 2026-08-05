BISP beneficiaries get important instructions

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid on Wednesday issued various directives to deserving women receiving monthly financial aid, ARY News reported.

The BISP Chairperson issued these instructions during an E-Kachahri on Facebook Live to facilitate the beneficiaries.

Get Free SIMS from BISP Offices

Senator Rubina Khalid stated that women who have not yet obtained free SIM cards, or who purchased SIMs elsewhere, must collect their free BISP SIMs from the nearest BISP office.

Bring Original Card and Mobile Phone to Receive SIM

She also instructed beneficiaries receiving a SIM from a BISP center to bring their original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and their personal mobile phone.

She explained that when monthly financial aid is deposited into a beneficiary’s digital wallet, the respective bank sends a confirmation message. After withdrawing the funds, the beneficiary receives another SMS from the bank detailing the withdrawn and remaining amounts. This serves as proof of payment, allowing women to confirm they have received the full amount.

Never hand over your mobile to any agent

The Chairperson strictly directed deserving women never to hand over their mobile phones to any agent, clarifying that only an original CNIC and biometric verification are required for transactions, and an agent has no need to handle their phone.

Keep Your Mobile and mobile number with you

She urged beneficiaries to always keep their phones in their own possession and to memorize or write down their mobile numbers. This prevents unauthorized individuals from deleting confirmation messages or complaints registered via the device.

Read More: Benazir Alert issued for BISP beneficiaries

Finally, she reiterated to all deserving women that all financial aid, facilities, and services provided by the BISP are entirely free of cost.