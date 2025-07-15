BISP launches nationwide awareness drive for dynamic survey registration

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has introduced an extensive awareness initiative across Pakistan to educate citizens on the registration process for its dynamic survey, a pivotal passage to access financial assistance under the Benazir Kafalat Program, ARY News reported.

The Benazir Kafalat Program was launched in 2008 and has been a top initiative of BISP, contributing quarterly stipends of Rs 13,500 to low-income families.

The recently launched BISP dynamic survey focuses to update demographic statistics and ensure that only the most deserving households benefit from the government’s social protection network.

Benazir Kafalat Registration Process for BISP Dynamic Survey

Entitled families must visit their nearest BISP Tehsil Registration Centre and follow these steps:

Token collection from the registration desk

Wait for your turn and have an interview with trained staff

Provide accurate information about your household’s current circumstances

Receive a confirmation receipt upon completion

Read More: Punjab launches online access to property registries via PULSE project



After registration, applicants will receive a confirmation message from 8171, which will also notify them of their eligibility status.

Guidelines for Applicants

To ensure a smooth registration process, BISP has issued the following instructions:

Bring original CNIC and B-form of children

Use your mobile number for communication

Carry a recent electricity bill for verification

Registration is free of cost; any demand for payment is illegal

According to recent reports, BISP has expanded its outreach by deploying mobile vans in remote areas and launching a dedicated app for dynamic BISP Dynamic Survey tracking.

The program also includes biometric verification and data updates for existing beneficiaries. Families who have been receiving aid for over three years must re-register before the June 30 deadline to avoid disqualification.

Furthermore, BISP is working with the State Bank of Pakistan to open individual bank accounts for over 9 million women beneficiaries, enhancing transparency and financial autonomy.

By completing the Benazir Kafalat registration, eligible citizens can secure quarterly financial support and access additional welfare programs. For updates, citizens are encouraged to monitor messages from 8171 and visit their nearest BISP centre.