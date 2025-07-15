Punjab launches online access to property registries via PULSE project

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken another breakthrough in digitising land management by allowing citizens to download property registries online through the PULSE project, ARY News reported.



The Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) project is the Punjab government’s progressive step, which targets modernising urban land governance across the province.

The PULSE Project has introduced significant enhancements to land management through its Unified Land Information System, which combines urban land data for improved access and transparency.

One of its main features is the GIS-based parcel mapping that precisely links maps to official land records, helping to clarify ownership and lessen disputes.

Additionally, the PULSE Project has digitised over 151 million pages of registered deeds, restructuring the documentation process. It has also integrated with housing authorities, successfully mapping more than 836 housing societies and covering over 874,000 parcels.

These include promoting progress and encouraging public trust by improving registration processes, enhancing efficiency, and minimising corruption in land transactions.

Citizens can download property registries by following these steps:

Visit the official PULSE portal. Click on “RoD Archives/Records”. Enter required details: city name, tehsil name, CNIC, buyer’s name, and registry number. Click “Record ki Tafseelat” to view and download the document.

This digital transformation supports planned urban development, boosts investment opportunities, and lays the groundwork for a more equitable land system in Punjab.

Read More: Regulatory authority launched in Punjab to combat inflation, land encroachments

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally inaugurated the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) at a formal ceremony held at the Lahore Expo Centre on July 14, 2025.

The newly established Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) will start operations next week in Lahore Division and expand across the province by December.

The authority is assigned to control fake inflation, hoarding, profiteering, and unlawful land encroachments. It will also play a key role in gaining public trust in governance and law enforcement.