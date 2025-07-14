Regulatory authority launched in Punjab to combat inflation, land encroachments

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally inaugurated the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) at a formal ceremony held at the Lahore Expo Centre on July 14, 2025.

The newly established Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) will start operations next week in Lahore Division and expand across the province by December.

The authority is assigned to control fake inflation, hoarding, profiteering, and unlawful land encroachments. It will also play a key role in gaining public trust in governance and law enforcement.

CM Maryam Nawaz examined PERA’s operational vehicles, motorcycles, and advanced enforcement gadgets during the launch event. She also inspected 3D station models, protective shields, and weaponry.

Maryam Nawaz expressed pleasure upon meeting female SDEOs and observed various operational areas such as the control room, investigation chamber, detention cells, and complaint registration system.

During the ceremony, a disciplined march past and a martial arts demonstration were featured by PERA’s personnel. A trial enforcement operation was also presented to showcase the force’s readiness. Four officers were given certificates for outstanding performance during training.

Director General Captain (R) Farrukh Atiq informed about PERA’s objectives in a detailed briefing, thanking the Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, for her constant support. He mentioned that PERA will not only implement laws but also ensure clear investigations and determined prosecution.

Read More: CM Punjab directs implementation of emergency code system in hospitals

According to the official statements, PERA will launch province-wide campaigns to fight against inflation and hoarding. Moreover, they plan to reclaim unauthorised land and dismantle networks involved in profiteering at both district and divisional levels.

To support these efforts, the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority will establish headquarters, enforcement lines, and training cells all over Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz presented PERA as a “revolutionary force” and reiterated her commitment to equal application of the law, stating that no one, regardless of status, is above it.

Maryam Nawaz also described the authority’s role in making public places safer, especially for women, and market resurgence for traders.

The members of the provincial cabinet, legislators, secretaries, and senior officials were present in the launch.