BISP simplifies dynamic survey registration for deserving families

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has launched a nationwide BISP dynamic survey to increase its impact to 10 million families, ARY News reported.

A simple, transparent, and easily accessible registration process has been designed for all eligible households.

Under the BISP dynamic survey, families can get quarterly financial help ranging from PKR 10,500 to PKR 13,500, depending on their privileged status.

The survey is open across all provinces and seeks to make sure that only truly deserving families benefit from the program.

Registration Guide

To participate in the BISP dynamic survey, qualified individuals have to visit their nearest BISP Tehsil Office and find the Dynamic Registration Desk.

They are required to bring their original CNIC, a NADRA-issued B-Form for any children, a recent electricity bill, and an active mobile number.

Upon visiting, they will receive a survey token and will need to wait for their turn. Once inside the registration room, a data entry operator will ask a series of socio-economic questions, which the individuals must answer while completing the form and verifying their identity with a thumbprint.

After finishing the survey, they should expect to receive a confirmation SMS from 8171 indicating that the survey has been completed. If deemed eligible, they will then receive further confirmation via a message from 811.

BISP has emphasised that the BISP dynamic survey is free of cost, and any attempt to charge fees is illegal. The program also warns against fraudulent messages and urges citizens to rely only on official communication channels.

Starting August 13, 2025, BISP will launch Sahulat Accounts, allowing beneficiaries to receive payments directly into bank accounts of their choice. This marks a major shift toward financial inclusion and digital empowerment.

Additionally, the Benazir Hunarmand Program has been introduced to provide vocational training to beneficiaries, helping them achieve self-reliance and contribute to the national economy.

The BISP dynamic survey is a critical step in updating Pakistan’s National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), ensuring that financial aid reaches those who need it most.