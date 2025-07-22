BISP registration, payment updates for July 2025

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) aims to include deserving families in the government’s social protection network.

Through proper registration, eligible citizens can benefit from the flagship Benazir Kafaalat program and other financial assistance initiatives.

Launched in 2008, Benazir Kafaalat provides quarterly cash support of Rs. 13,500 to financially vulnerable families. To qualify, families must complete the dynamic survey at their nearest BISP registration center.

The survey gathers updated socio-economic information to ensure that assistance is directed only to truly deserving households.

8171 eligibility confirmation

After completing the survey, applicants will receive a confirmation message from 8171 regarding their eligibility status.

BISP has strictly advised citizens to provide their original Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and B-Forms of their children during registration.

It is also important to provide an active mobile number to facilitate timely communication.

BISP reminds the public that registration is completely free, and any attempt to charge a fee is illegal.

Applicants are advised to bring an updated electricity bill and their personal mobile number during registration for verification purposes.