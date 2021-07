Bitcoin dropped 5.17% to $33,226.36 on Thursday, losing $1,810.87 from its previous close.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 48.8% from the year’s high of $64,895.22 hit on April 14.

Also Read: IS ANOTHER COUNTRY SET TO MAKE BITCOIN LEGAL TENDER?

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 7.28% to $2,110.53 on Thursday, losing $165.81 from its previous close.