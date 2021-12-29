Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Reuters

Bitcoin falls 6.1 percent to $47,607

test

Bitcoin dropped 6.13% to $47,606.92 on Tuesday, losing $3,111.19 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 31% from the year’s high of $69,000 on Nov. 10.

Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 5.57 % to $3,812.6 on Tuesday, losing $224.8 from its previous close.

Also Read: US to return $154 mn stolen by Sony employee and converted to bitcoin

Also Read: Dubai World Trade Centre to become regulator for virtual assets and crypto

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.