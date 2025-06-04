Bitcoin mining: Pakistan’s Bilal Bin Saqib meets Trump’s crypto chief

LAS VEGAS: Pakistan is committed to developing infrastructure for Bitcoin mining and establishing artificial intelligence (AI) zones, said Bilal Bin Saqib, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency, during a meeting with Robert ‘Bo’ Hines, a cryptocurrency advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, ARY News reported.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas. Saqib briefed Bo Hines on Pakistan’s efforts to promote cryptocurrency and digital assets, emphasizing potential cooperation between Pakistan and the U.S. in advancing digital asset markets.

During the Bitcoin 2025 conference, Saqib outlined Pakistan’s strategy to become the first Asian country to establish a government-backed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a move inspired by U.S. policies.

He highlighted plans to create a modern, Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-compliant regulatory framework for digital assets to position Pakistan as a global leader in the crypto and blockchain sectors.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. Saqib expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump for his role in easing recent India-Pakistan tensions and supporting cryptocurrency adoption, crediting U.S. policies as inspiration for Pakistan’s move.

Saqib emphasized that the Bitcoin reserves, to be held in a national Bitcoin wallet, are intended as a long-term sovereign asset, not for speculation or sale. He stated that Pakistan’s government will never use these reserves to capitalize on Bitcoin’s price fluctuations, ensuring their stability as a national asset.