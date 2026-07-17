Bitcoin slips below $63.5K ahead of U.S. CLARITY Act hearing

The cryptocurrency market has seen renewed volatility today as Bitcoin falls under $63.5K. Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming hearing on the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act in the U.S.

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped to a 24-hour low below the $63.5K mark in early trading as investors await clarification from a key hearing on Capitol Hill. The rest of the market has followed suit, with decentralized finance (DeFi) assets seeing significant losses. Hyperliquid (HYPE), a popular decentralized exchange native token, has experienced sharp drops in early trading hours, demonstrating the vulnerability of DeFi protocols to general market jitters.

The biggest source of uncertainty in the market currently surrounds an upcoming U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on the CLARITY Act. The bill marks a significant shift in how the United States treats the digital asset space and aims to:

Define the regulatory framework of crypto by establishing clear boundaries between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Introduce a bespoke disclosure regime for digital asset ventures that balances investor protection with continued innovation in the market.

Replace the existing “regulation by enforcement” model, which critics argue has prevented companies from being developed in the U.S.

What to Expect

Analysts are viewing the current downturn as more of a wait-and-see approach. The CLARITY Act is generally viewed as a green light for institutional money and long-term investment by most of the crypto space and could usher in a period of accelerated development for crypto firms looking to establish themselves in the U.S.

As the hearing progresses, we can expect volatility to remain. Keep an eye on commentary from committee members for clues about bipartisan support, which could stabilize the market and lead to renewed bullish activity.