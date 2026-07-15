Bitcoin targets $67K after testing major barrier

Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be picking up some bullish momentum on short-term charts after bouncing back from a critical demand region. Buyers have managed to push the price above some key moving averages.

Now, the bulls are forming a bullish short-term trend on the 4-hour chart, but do they have enough ammunition to push through nearby resistance and drive Bitcoin towards the $67,000 mark?

Let’s review the key technicals, support levels, and possible price action pathways. Technical Reversal; Reclaiming Bullishness In light of establishing support at the $62,700 demand region, Bitcoin has posted a bullish higher low on its 4-hour chart. As a result of higher-low price action, a bullish harmonic pattern completed and BTC then broke above its immediate short-term swing high.

By gaining its footing back above the short-term MA, Bitcoin’s price action broke through the $64,900 to $65,000 price level and the bulls appear to be in firm control while the greater bullish sentiment remains in tact on the presumption that BTC will not lose the identified support zone below the current price.

The bullish chart structure of Bitcoin holds up.

Bitcoin continues to produce higher-lows as it bounces off of its current upward-trending line. Bitcoin Price Key Resistance and Support LevelsThe next move that Bitcoin will take depends significantly on how it handles short-term price action at nearby resistance. Bitcoin Price Upside (Resistance):The first significant barrier for Bitcoin will be $65,000.

A confirmed break and a close of the candle over $65,000 would send the BTC bulls soaring to around $66,300 as a short-term objective. Breaking the $66,300 barrier should lead to a sharp run toward BTC/USD’s major short-term support region at $67,253 where it’s expected to experience the biggest pushback. BTC Price Downside (Support):In the event that BTC can’t successfully obtain a daily close above $65,000, then the probability of a pullback increases.

A minor retest of $63,700 down to $62,700 is anticipated as a Healthy way for bulls to regroup before attempting to go higher.A daily close below $62,733 will immediately invalidate the immediate Bitcoin bulls.

A deeper decline could occur as the price continues towards the $60,744 support level, with a full collapse as low as $57,149 occurring if the aforementioned support levels are breached.

While all technicals favor the Bitcoin bulls at the current moment, the asset is standing at an inflection point. It needs to be determined if the bulls can flip the immediate resistance at $65,000 into a support to send it to $67K, or if it will see a healthier pull-back down to the $63,700 support before any further significant movement higher.