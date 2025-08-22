Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Rates for August 22, 2025

The exchange rate for Bitcoin (BTC) in the open market stands at PKR 32,091,461.03, marking a decrease of PKR 188,118.31 from the previous day’s closing rate of PKR 32,279,579.34, on Friday, August 22, 2025, as of 2:35 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Cryptocurrency is changing the way we handle money around the world. It allows for transactions that are decentralised and can happen across borders, making it a good option for protecting against inflation. Among these digital assets, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most well-known and is often called “digital gold.” Its value comes from its limited supply, transparency through blockchain technology, and increasing support from big institutions.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by someone using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It started as a simple way to send money online, but has since grown into a very valuable asset worth trillions of dollars. It has even started to influence discussions about money management and innovation in finance.

In July 2025, Bitcoin showed significant price changes. The highest price for BTC was ₨. 34,247,028 on July 14, while the lowest was ₨. 30,002,789.55. This shows that it had a month of ups and downs, but overall, it was a positive month.

Looking ahead, August 2025 forecasts suggest a steady climb in cryptocurrency, with analysts predicting BTC to PKR rates ranging between ₨32,000,000 and ₨34,000,000, supported by ETF inflows and declining exchange balances. Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with expectations of a breakout if BTC surpasses key resistance levels.

Bitcoin (BTC) plays an increasingly vital role in shaping Pakistan’s economic landscape by offering innovative solutions to persistent financial challenges. As a decentralised digital currency, Bitcoin empowers millions of unbanked citizens with access to secure financial services through mobile wallets, promoting inclusion beyond traditional banking infrastructure.



