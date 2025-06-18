BTC to PKR: Conversion Rate; June 18, 2025

On June 18, 2025, the Bitcoin (BTC) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate is PKR 29,638,717.63 per BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is on the rise this week. With a circulating supply of 19,878,337 BTC, the total market capitalization of Bitcoin has reached approximately PKR 588,904,406,621,257.50.

Over the past 24 hours, the trading volume has dropped by PKR 600,572,446,830.19, showing a 4.18 percent decline. Despite that, Bitcoin worth PKR 14,380,503,228,729.08 has been traded in a single day.

To buy 1 BTC today, it would cost PKR 29,638,717.63. For 5 BTC, the cost would be PKR 148,193,588.16. On the flip side, PKR 1 would get you about 0.00000003 BTC, while PKR 50 would give you around 0.00000169 BTC, excluding any platform or gas fees.

Over the last 7 days, the value of Bitcoin has dropped by 4.71 percent. In the past 24 hours, the rate has shifted by 1.01 percent. During this period, the highest price recorded was PKR 29,965,557.59, while the lowest was PKR 29,272,365.82.

One month ago, 1 BTC was worth PKR 29,484,273.42, which means it is now down by 0.18 percent. Compared to a year ago, Bitcoin has gained PKR 18,091,582.41 in value, representing a 61 percent increase.

Read More: Bitcoin to Pakistani Rupee Rates for June 17, 2025

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a digital currency constructed from computer code. Unlike traditional currencies like the US dollar or euro, it operates independently of any central bank or government backing. Instead, The cryptocurrency is managed by its user community, which oversees and regulates the currency.

Proponents argue that this decentralised structure makes Bitcoin a more efficient alternative to traditional money, insulated from governmental actions such as currency devaluation intended to bolster trade. Similar to other currencies, Bitcoin can be utilised for transactions involving goods and services or exchanged for other currencies, provided the receiving party agrees to accept it.

Where does it originate?

Bitcoin (BTC)was introduced in 2009 through encrypted software created by an individual or group operating under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. In 2022, Australian entrepreneur Craig Wright claimed to be the original creator of Bitcoin, although his assertion has faced scepticism.

Since Bitcoin’s inception, numerous other cryptocurrencies have emerged; however, BTC remains the most recognised and is experiencing increasing acceptance among merchants for payment transactions.

Transactions are validated through encrypted codes shared across a computer network, which collectively track them to ensure that no BTC is spent more than once. Users can “mine” new Bitcoins by engaging in complex computational processes; however, the system limits the total supply to 21 million Bitcoins, establishing a cap on its availability.

Note: The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as trading or financial advice. It is advisable to confirm prices with your broker before making any transactions or investments. The exchange rate mentioned should not be considered investment advice, and no recommendations are made regarding the purchase, sale, or retention of any securities or financial products.