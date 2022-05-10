Bizarre: Brides nearly marry each other’s grooms due to power cut

In a bizarre incident in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, two brides nearly married each other’s grooms due to a power cut during the wedding ceremony.

The mistake was spotted after the power was restored before the ceremony could take place. The wedding ceremony took place in Aslana Village of Madhya Pradesh state of India on Thursday.

Three daughters of Indian man Ramesh Bheewere, Nikita, Karishma and Komal were set to get married on the same day at the same venue.

The accidental switch of grooms happened between Nikita and Karishma’s grooms Bhola and Ganesh.

The mix up happened when Ganesh and Bhola sat next to each other’s wives-to-be before the ceremony.

The confusion primarily took place because both the brides were dressed identically and had had their faces covered during the ceremony.

