QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesperson for the Home Department, Babar Khan Yousafzai, on Monday said that the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which the government also refers to as Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan (FAH), was behind the recent attack on a Karachi family in the Dasht area of Kech district.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when a Karachi businessman was killed and his wife was critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle.

According to police, the family was returning to Karachi after spending two days in Quetta when they reportedly lost their way after following Google Maps and entered the remote Khand area of Dasht.

The deceased was identified as Ali Jameel, a resident of Karachi’s Nazimabad area. His wife sustained critical injuries, while the couple’s two young daughters escaped unharmed.

Speaking on ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Yousafzai said the family mistakenly took a road leading towards a remote mountainous area instead of the highway to Karachi.

He said that BLA terrorists were present in the area at around 3:00 am and opened fire on the family’s vehicle, killing Ali Jameel on the spot and seriously injuring his wife.

He said that after exiting Quetta, motorists either take the main highway towards Karachi or a road leading to a remote area near Mastung. According to him, Google Maps directed the family onto the latter route.

According to Yousafzai, the injured woman managed to inform police about 25 minutes after the attack, and security personnel reached the scene within the next 30 minutes. He said the victims were rescued shortly afterward, and a gunfight took place when police arrived, forcing the attackers to flee.

Read more: Karachi family attacked after Google Maps route leads them to remote area in Balochistan

Ali Jameel and his wife were shifted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Responding to a question about security arrangements in the area, Yousafzai said the terrorists did not have control over the region, claiming they had descended from nearby mountains shortly before the attack.

He acknowledged shortcomings in security measures, saying police checkpoints and warning signboards should have been installed on roads leading to isolated areas to prevent motorists from entering dangerous routes.

However, he maintained that such incidents had not previously occurred in the area.

Yousafzai said Balochistan is known for its hospitality and attracts thousands of tourists every summer. He added that terrorists have no religion or ethnicity and should not be identified with any particular community.